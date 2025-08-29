Left Menu

Former First Lady of South Korea Indicted in Expanding Scandal

Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been indicted on charges including bribery amidst an expansive investigation into a martial law crisis. Both Kim and Yoon are jailed, with separate probes examining their alleged wrongdoings, marking unprecedented legal actions against a former first lady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:24 IST
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, faces indictment on serious charges, including bribery. This development comes as investigators delve deeper into scandals linked to South Korea's martial law debacle, which have ensnared the once-influential couple.

Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim are both currently incarcerated, their legal troubles mounting. Yoon stands trial for various allegations, including an attempted imposition of martial law that led to his downfall. Both are subjects of individual investigations initiated after Yoon's removal, as President Lee Jae Myung assumed office.

Kim's indictment is a first in South Korea's history, implicating her in numerous scandals that tainted her husband's presidency. The charges, potentially leading to years of imprisonment, involve high-profile figures and span accusations from stock fraud to bribery. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was also charged, further intensifying the legal scrutiny surrounding the former administration.

