Mystery Surrounds Kerala Couple's Fiery Demise

Authorities have intensified their probe into the tragic deaths of Sreelekha A K and her husband Premarajan P K, found charred in their residence in Chirakkal, Kerala. The couple's demise has raised suspicions due to mysterious circumstances surrounding the event.

The incident unraveled when the couple's driver, tasked with picking up their son from the airport, arrived at their locked home. Joined by relatives and neighbors, the driver broke open the door, unveiling the grim scene within.

Initially, head injuries on Sreelekha and a blood-stained hammer found at the scene pointed towards potential foul play. Despite the search, no evidence of forced entry was discovered, adding layers to the ongoing investigation. Postmortem results, expected soon, are anticipated to shed light on the couple's untimely demise.