Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Kerala Minister's Relatives

An investigation is underway in Kerala after the charred bodies of Forest Minister A K Saseendran's niece and her husband were discovered. The couple lived alone and were found in their home, locked from the inside. Head injuries suggest possible foul play, with a hammer recovered as evidence.
Police have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran's niece and her husband, found burned in their home in Chirakkal.
The victims, identified as Sreelekha A K, 67, and her husband, Premarajan P K, 76, were discovered after their car driver arrived to collect a vehicle and found the house locked from the inside.
Authorities suspect foul play due to head injuries and a blood-stained hammer found on the scene, and have registered a case of unnatural death pending postmortem results.
