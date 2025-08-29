Golden Chapter: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terrorism
President Droupadi Murmu praised Operation Sindoor as a milestone in humanity's fight against terrorism and acknowledged the vital role of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in developing the Akashteer Air Defence System during the India-Pakistan conflict. She emphasized PSUs' contribution to India's self-reliance and national prosperity.
President Droupadi Murmu lauded Operation Sindoor as a significant triumph in the global fight against terrorism, highlighting its importance during the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
Speaking at the SCOPE Eminence Awards, Murmu emphasized the critical contributions of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in establishing the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System. She underscored PSUs' role in driving India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
The President noted the financial success of PSUs, with a substantial increase in net profits over the past decade, and affirmed their pivotal role in supporting initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
