Tragic Drain Accident Claims Three Lives

Three men tragically lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a drain late Thursday night, local police reported. The victims were identified as Pawan Maurya, Amit Jha, and Gaurav Rawat.

The accident occurred around 10:40 pm when the driver lost control, causing the car to plunge into the Gauchi drain. Despite immediate intervention by locals, the extended rescue operation concluded too late to save them.

The victims were transported to Badshah Khan Hospital, where medical staff declared them deceased upon arrival. Investigation continues as families mourn their loss.

