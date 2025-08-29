Tragic Drain Accident Claims Three Lives
Three men, identified as Pawan Maurya, Amit Jha, and Gaurav Rawat, tragically drowned after their car plunged into a drain. The incident occurred late Thursday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Despite a rescue operation, they were declared dead at the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Three men tragically lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a drain late Thursday night, local police reported. The victims were identified as Pawan Maurya, Amit Jha, and Gaurav Rawat.
The accident occurred around 10:40 pm when the driver lost control, causing the car to plunge into the Gauchi drain. Despite immediate intervention by locals, the extended rescue operation concluded too late to save them.
The victims were transported to Badshah Khan Hospital, where medical staff declared them deceased upon arrival. Investigation continues as families mourn their loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar’s Darbhanga: Officer.
12 injured as two state transport buses collide in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
Rajasthan High Court Challenges Police Accountability
Torrential Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur District: Schools Closed, Rescues Underway
Relief Efforts Intensify in Telangana as Army Rescues Stranded Residents