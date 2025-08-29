Left Menu

Thai PM Cleared of Alleged Dishonesty in Leaked Call

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was vindicated by a top court for a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, after being accused of dishonesty. The Constitutional Court stated there was no breach of integrity according to the constitution. A final decision is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:58 IST
Thai PM Cleared of Alleged Dishonesty in Leaked Call
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was cleared of any alleged dishonesty in a leaked telephone conversation with Cambodia's former leader, according to a top court's preliminary findings.

The court stated that Shinawatra demonstrated the required integrity and did not violate constitutional expectations.

However, the Constitutional Court has yet to issue its final ruling on the matter, as it continues its reading of the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj Allianz Negotiations

Resolution Restores Cashless Hospitalisation Services After AHPI and Bajaj A...

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

 India
3
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

 India
4
Bullet Train Revolution in South India

Bullet Train Revolution in South India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025