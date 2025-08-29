Thai PM Cleared of Alleged Dishonesty in Leaked Call
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was vindicated by a top court for a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, after being accused of dishonesty. The Constitutional Court stated there was no breach of integrity according to the constitution. A final decision is still pending.
- Thailand
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was cleared of any alleged dishonesty in a leaked telephone conversation with Cambodia's former leader, according to a top court's preliminary findings.
The court stated that Shinawatra demonstrated the required integrity and did not violate constitutional expectations.
However, the Constitutional Court has yet to issue its final ruling on the matter, as it continues its reading of the verdict.
