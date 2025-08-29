Left Menu

Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies: Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange has embarked on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding a 10% reservation for the community under the OBC category. Despite government readiness to dialogue, Jarange remains committed until demands are met, urging peaceful protests while ensuring minimal disruption to Mumbai's daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:28 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, vowing to remain until the community's demands are addressed. The protest emphasizes a 10% reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Despite government willingness to negotiate, Jarange's resolve remains firm, insisting that no resolution will be reached unless demands for reclassification as 'Kunbis' in the OBC category are met. His plea includes peacefully demonstrating while minimizing disruptions in Mumbai.

With strong support from regional MPs and MLAs, Jarange calls for cooperation with law enforcement, appealing for extended protest permissions. Meanwhile, law and order are stringently maintained to ensure orderly demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

