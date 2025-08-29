Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies: Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, vowing to remain until the community's demands are addressed. The protest emphasizes a 10% reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Despite government willingness to negotiate, Jarange's resolve remains firm, insisting that no resolution will be reached unless demands for reclassification as 'Kunbis' in the OBC category are met. His plea includes peacefully demonstrating while minimizing disruptions in Mumbai.

With strong support from regional MPs and MLAs, Jarange calls for cooperation with law enforcement, appealing for extended protest permissions. Meanwhile, law and order are stringently maintained to ensure orderly demonstrations.

