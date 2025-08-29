Left Menu

Guarding Borders: Air Chief Highlights Eastern Command's Vital Role

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized the importance of the Eastern Air Command in securing India's borders, calling for a unified approach to address security challenges. At the EAC Commanders' Conference, he highlighted the need for coordination with sister services and presented awards to top-performing Air Force stations.

Shillong | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has highlighted the critical importance of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) in protecting India's northern and eastern borders. Speaking on Friday, he stressed the need for vigilance and preparedness to counter security threats.

During the EAC Commanders' Conference in Shillong, Singh emphasized joint efforts and coordination with sister services, saying future threats require seamless operations. The conference, running from August 27 to 30, saw Singh participate in discussions on August 28 and 29.

Singh was welcomed by Air Marshal Surat Singh and engaged with commanders. He also awarded top-performing Air Force stations and interacted with students from local schools, reflecting the IAF's commitment to community engagement.

