Guarding Borders: Air Chief Highlights Eastern Command's Vital Role

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has highlighted the critical importance of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) in protecting India's northern and eastern borders. Speaking on Friday, he stressed the need for vigilance and preparedness to counter security threats.

During the EAC Commanders' Conference in Shillong, Singh emphasized joint efforts and coordination with sister services, saying future threats require seamless operations. The conference, running from August 27 to 30, saw Singh participate in discussions on August 28 and 29.

Singh was welcomed by Air Marshal Surat Singh and engaged with commanders. He also awarded top-performing Air Force stations and interacted with students from local schools, reflecting the IAF's commitment to community engagement.