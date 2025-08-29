Left Menu

Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies from Gaza

Israel announced the recovery of the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip. An unidentified second body was also retrieved. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the news but withheld further details about the second individual, pending identity confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:45 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

