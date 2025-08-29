Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies from Gaza
Israel announced the recovery of the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip. An unidentified second body was also retrieved. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the news but withheld further details about the second individual, pending identity confirmation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
