Kerala Court Transfers ADM Naveen Babu's Case to Sessions Court

A petition by the family of late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was recently transferred from a magisterial court to the sessions court in north Kerala.

Naveen Babu, who was found dead on October 14 the previous year in Kannur, allegedly took his life following remarks made by CPI(M) leader P P Divya.

The family claims the initial police investigation was incomplete and sought further investigation. The court has now transferred their plea to the sessions court for a more detailed review.

