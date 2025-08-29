CBI Investigates TMC MLA in Medical College Corruption Scandal

On Friday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers descended upon the north Kolkata home of TMC MLA Atin Ghosh to interrogate him regarding suspected financial misdealings at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This probe follows a horrific incident involving the rape and murder of a postgraduate intern within the institution's premises last year.

Three CBI officers, along with armed paramilitary troops, arrived at Ghosh's Shyambazar residence at approximately 2.15 pm, bearing documents pertinent to the case. As of the last reports, the inquiry was ongoing, with Ghosh, who also serves as the deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, under scrutiny.

The investigation has seen the previous arrest of five individuals, including former college principal Sandip Ghosh. These arrests came in the wake of a complaint highlighting corruption and malpractice allegedly orchestrated by the hospital's Patient Welfare Board, involving significant financial irregularities and the illicit trafficking of bodies and biomedical waste.

