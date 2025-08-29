Gold Seizure Shock: 'Arkenstone' Operation Uncovers Massive Sales Suppression

The State GST department has uncovered a massive Rs 100 crore sales suppression in an ambitious operation named 'Arkenstone'. This discovery followed extensive raids conducted on jewellery shops in Thrissur, officials confirmed on Friday.

The sweeping operation commenced at 4.30 PM on August 26 and spanned into the next day, involving approximately 200 officers from the State GST Intelligence and Enforcement wing, according to a statement by the Additional Commissioner of GST.

Conducted at 42 distinct locations, including 16 jewellers' establishments and residences in central Kerala, the operation saw the seizure of 36 kg of illegally stored unaccounted gold. The department has recovered over Rs 2 crore through taxes and penalties from initial findings, and continuous enforcement actions against tax evasion are pledged by the State GST Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)