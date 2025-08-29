Massive Protests in Jakarta Demand Justice and Police Reform

Hundreds of Indonesians staged protests across Jakarta on Friday, voicing their anger over the death of a civilian hit by a police vehicle. The incident has sparked widespread calls for police reform, presenting the first major challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's government.

The protests erupted after a ride-sharing driver was killed near parliament during clashes with police. Demonstrators, including students and workers, rallied at key locations, leading to schools allowing early dismissal and businesses asking employees to work from home. The military was deployed in several hotspots, as chants of "Killer! Killer!" echoed through the streets.

Despite President Prabowo's appeals for calm and an assurance of a transparent investigation, the unrest persisted, spreading to major cities and impacting the financial market. The police have apologized and detained officers involved, but the public's demand for accountability and reform continues to grow.