Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, has committed to restoring Sikh religious sites impacted by massive floods to their original state. Among these, the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur site stands significantly affected.

Visiting flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur, Munir assessed the current situation and ongoing relief work. Punjab has been suffering severe flooding, with at least 22 deaths and over 1,700 villages, including the sacred Kartarpur site, inundated.

During his visit, Munir assured the affected Sikh community of swift restoration efforts, earning gratitude for the army's support during this crisis. The commitment comes as a part of broader rescue initiatives, which have rescued officials and pilgrims stranded at the Kartarpur Corridor, the site that provides visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from India.