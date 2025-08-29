Left Menu

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, pledges to restore flood-affected Sikh religious sites, including Kartarpur. After visiting the affected Punjab regions, Munir assured the Sikh community of prioritizing the revival of damaged sites. Efforts by the army have been praised amid ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Updated: 29-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, has committed to restoring Sikh religious sites impacted by massive floods to their original state. Among these, the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur site stands significantly affected.

Visiting flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur, Munir assessed the current situation and ongoing relief work. Punjab has been suffering severe flooding, with at least 22 deaths and over 1,700 villages, including the sacred Kartarpur site, inundated.

During his visit, Munir assured the affected Sikh community of swift restoration efforts, earning gratitude for the army's support during this crisis. The commitment comes as a part of broader rescue initiatives, which have rescued officials and pilgrims stranded at the Kartarpur Corridor, the site that provides visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from India.

