Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

In a display of enthusiasm for National Sports Day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) organized a yoga and tug of war session within its headquarters in central Delhi. This initiative, led by ED Director Rahul Navin, aimed to foster camaraderie and enhance the efficiency of the agency's workforce.

Navin underscored the importance of integrating yoga and physical activities into employees' routines, highlighting benefits such as improved physical and mental health, along with a positive outlook towards work. His call to action encouraged staff to embrace these activities in their daily lives.

The event was also a nod to the 'Fit India' movement introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The ED, responsible for probing financial crimes, marked the day with a pledge emphasizing fitness, discipline, and team spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)