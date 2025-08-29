Left Menu

Maharashtra to Demolish 141 Illegal Buildings Post-Ganpati Fest

In Maharashtra's Vasai-Virar region, 141 unauthorized structures are set to be demolished post-Ganpati festival, according to Minister Ganesh Naik. This decision follows a tragic building collapse in Virar East, which killed 17 people. Naik emphasized the need for strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

In response to a deadly building collapse that claimed 17 lives in Virar East, Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik announced plans to demolish 141 unauthorized structures in the Vasai-Virar region after the state's Ganpati festival.

Naik attributed the rise of illegal buildings to long-term negligence, explaining that such circumstances compel individuals to inhabit dangerous constructions. The minister pledged robust support for the municipal commissioner in enforcing the demolitions.

Naik also committed to addressing the rehabilitation of displaced residents with top government officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, during an upcoming cabinet meeting.

