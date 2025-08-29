Maharashtra to Demolish 141 Illegal Buildings Post-Ganpati Fest

In response to a deadly building collapse that claimed 17 lives in Virar East, Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik announced plans to demolish 141 unauthorized structures in the Vasai-Virar region after the state's Ganpati festival.

Naik attributed the rise of illegal buildings to long-term negligence, explaining that such circumstances compel individuals to inhabit dangerous constructions. The minister pledged robust support for the municipal commissioner in enforcing the demolitions.

Naik also committed to addressing the rehabilitation of displaced residents with top government officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, during an upcoming cabinet meeting.