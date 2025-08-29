Supreme Court Weighs Extension on Bihar's Electoral Claims Deadline Amid Rising Objections
The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas from RJD and AIMIM seeking to extend the deadline for electoral claims in Bihar. The parties cite a surge in objections filed, with concerns over voter exclusion impacting poll preparations. The court's decision could affect the upcoming elections.
The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to consider requests from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to extend the deadline for filing claims in the electoral roll revision in Bihar, which ends September 1.
Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M Pancholi will review the petitions following appeals from political party representatives citing escalating numbers of claims and objections. With over 80,000 claims already lodged, AIMIM argues that an extension is necessary to accommodate affected voters.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan criticized the Election Commission's refusal to acknowledge parties' requests for deadline changes. The RJD pleaded for an extension until September 15, emphasizing the importance of accurate voter lists for democratic integrity in Bihar's forthcoming elections.
