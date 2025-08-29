Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Extension on Bihar's Electoral Claims Deadline Amid Rising Objections

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas from RJD and AIMIM seeking to extend the deadline for electoral claims in Bihar. The parties cite a surge in objections filed, with concerns over voter exclusion impacting poll preparations. The court's decision could affect the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:22 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Extension on Bihar's Electoral Claims Deadline Amid Rising Objections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to consider requests from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to extend the deadline for filing claims in the electoral roll revision in Bihar, which ends September 1.

Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M Pancholi will review the petitions following appeals from political party representatives citing escalating numbers of claims and objections. With over 80,000 claims already lodged, AIMIM argues that an extension is necessary to accommodate affected voters.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan criticized the Election Commission's refusal to acknowledge parties' requests for deadline changes. The RJD pleaded for an extension until September 15, emphasizing the importance of accurate voter lists for democratic integrity in Bihar's forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

 Kazakhstan
2
Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

 India
4
Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025