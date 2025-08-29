CBI Grills TMC's Atin Ghosh Over RG Kar Hospital Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Atin Ghosh at his residence in north Kolkata over alleged financial misconduct at the RG Kar Medical College. This probe coincides with the investigation into the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate intern at the institution last year.

As the deputy mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Ghosh became the second TMC MLA, following Sudipto Roy, to answer queries from the investigative agency. He attended approximately 8-10 meetings of the RG Kar Patient Welfare Committee, a point of interest for investigators as Ghosh was questioned under Section 179 of the BNSS.

The CBI has already arrested five individuals concerning the case, and Ghosh emerged as a potential key figure during their investigations. The charges revolve around corruption allegations, including bribery and financial irregularities, as well as a 'syndicate raj' at the institution.

