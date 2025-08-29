Global Political Movements: Key Events and Notable Visits

The coming weeks are set to witness a series of significant political gatherings and diplomatic visits worldwide, as detailed in this political and economic event diary. Each entry, carefully curated with the most crucial details, provides insights into a myriad of international engagements.

Key figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be at the forefront of events, with scheduled visits spanning several countries including Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania. Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese premiers are set to engage in high-profile meetings during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

In addition to diplomatic tours, numerous countries will observe critical anniversaries, host elections, and hold ministerial-level meetings. This comprehensive event list serves as a crucial tool for understanding the global political landscape in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)