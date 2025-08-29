Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Thieves Target Delhi Dairy Shop

Two unidentified men allegedly stole Rs 45,000 from a dairy shop in Delhi by distracting the shopkeeper. The crime occurred in Begumpur and was reported immediately. Police are using CCTV footage and have deployed teams to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:42 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Thieves Target Delhi Dairy Shop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight heist, two unidentified men allegedly stole Rs 45,000 from a dairy shop in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area. The incident took place on Thursday morning when the shopkeeper, Shanti Devi, was reportedly distracted by one of the culprits.

According to police reports, one suspect purchased items and directed Shanti Devi's attention outside the shop. As she stepped out to investigate, the second suspect entered the shop, opened the cash box, and fled with the money. Prompt police action was taken following a PCR call by the complainant.

Officials confirmed that a case is registered, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify the suspects responsible for the theft, with multiple teams actively searching for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India
2
Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

 India
3
Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

 India
4
Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025