Daring Daylight Heist: Thieves Target Delhi Dairy Shop

In a brazen daylight heist, two unidentified men allegedly stole Rs 45,000 from a dairy shop in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area. The incident took place on Thursday morning when the shopkeeper, Shanti Devi, was reportedly distracted by one of the culprits.

According to police reports, one suspect purchased items and directed Shanti Devi's attention outside the shop. As she stepped out to investigate, the second suspect entered the shop, opened the cash box, and fled with the money. Prompt police action was taken following a PCR call by the complainant.

Officials confirmed that a case is registered, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify the suspects responsible for the theft, with multiple teams actively searching for them.

