Ganesh Singh Leads Parliamentary Committee on OBC Welfare
Senior BJP member Ganesh Singh has been named chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for 2025-26, tasked with reviewing and advising on the welfare measures for OBCs across Union Territories. The committee comprises 30 members from both Houses of Parliament.
Senior BJP leader Ganesh Singh has been appointed as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the term 2025-26. Singh, a veteran MP serving his fifth term, represents the Lok Sabha constituency of Satna in Madhya Pradesh.
The newly constituted committee, set to function for a year, includes 30 parliamentarians, with 20 drawn from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The committee spans a diverse group of members tasked with assessing and suggesting welfare measures aimed at supporting OBCs.
The committee's mandate includes reviewing reports from the National Commission for Backward Classes and offering recommendations to the Union Government. This includes examining measures to ensure fair representation of the Most Backward Classes in various services and evaluating welfare programs within Union Territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
