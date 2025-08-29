Left Menu

Ganesh Singh Leads Parliamentary Committee on OBC Welfare

Senior BJP member Ganesh Singh has been named chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for 2025-26, tasked with reviewing and advising on the welfare measures for OBCs across Union Territories. The committee comprises 30 members from both Houses of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:54 IST
Ganesh Singh Leads Parliamentary Committee on OBC Welfare
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Ganesh Singh has been appointed as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the term 2025-26. Singh, a veteran MP serving his fifth term, represents the Lok Sabha constituency of Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

The newly constituted committee, set to function for a year, includes 30 parliamentarians, with 20 drawn from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The committee spans a diverse group of members tasked with assessing and suggesting welfare measures aimed at supporting OBCs.

The committee's mandate includes reviewing reports from the National Commission for Backward Classes and offering recommendations to the Union Government. This includes examining measures to ensure fair representation of the Most Backward Classes in various services and evaluating welfare programs within Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025