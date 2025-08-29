Left Menu

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

A 15-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Nagpur by a 16-year-old boy. The assailant attacked her with a sharp weapon near her school. She succumbed to her injuries and died at a hospital. The accused fled but was later detained by police for interrogation and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:45 IST
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Nagpur, a 15-year-old girl lost her life at the hands of a 16-year-old boy, a police official reported on Friday.

The attack took place near St Anthony School when the suspect, from Rambagh, intercepted the victim and her friends, launching an assault with a sharp weapon.

Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being rushed to a local hospital. Police later captured the alleged attacker and are investigating the motive behind this shocking crime.

TRENDING

1
20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

 India
2
Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

 India
3
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

 India
4
Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025