Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime
A 15-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Nagpur by a 16-year-old boy. The assailant attacked her with a sharp weapon near her school. She succumbed to her injuries and died at a hospital. The accused fled but was later detained by police for interrogation and investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:45 IST
In a tragic incident in Nagpur, a 15-year-old girl lost her life at the hands of a 16-year-old boy, a police official reported on Friday.
The attack took place near St Anthony School when the suspect, from Rambagh, intercepted the victim and her friends, launching an assault with a sharp weapon.
Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being rushed to a local hospital. Police later captured the alleged attacker and are investigating the motive behind this shocking crime.
