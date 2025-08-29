Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

In a tragic incident in Nagpur, a 15-year-old girl lost her life at the hands of a 16-year-old boy, a police official reported on Friday.

The attack took place near St Anthony School when the suspect, from Rambagh, intercepted the victim and her friends, launching an assault with a sharp weapon.

Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being rushed to a local hospital. Police later captured the alleged attacker and are investigating the motive behind this shocking crime.