Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Ex-Servicemen at Delhi Job Fair with 40 Firms

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth reiterated the Government’s strong commitment to the welfare of Ex-Servicemen (ESM), calling them the “Brand Ambassadors of Viksit Bharat”, at the inaugural session of a Job Fair for Ex-Servicemen at Shankar Vihar Military Station, Delhi.

The event, organized by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, witnessed enthusiastic participation from both veterans and corporates.

Large Turnout of Veterans and Companies

Over 1,500 Ex-Servicemen registered and attended the fair.

40 companies from diverse sectors participated, including reputed Indian and multinational firms.

More than 750 job vacancies were offered across supervisory, technical support, administration, and management roles.

The shortlisted veterans will undergo interviews and screening processes before being inducted into different corporate roles, giving them an opportunity to leverage the discipline, technical skills, and leadership experience acquired during their military service.

Minister’s Address: Veterans as Pillars of Growth

Shri Sanjay Seth praised the courage and dedication shown by servicemen during their tenure, noting that the same values will contribute meaningfully to India’s corporate and industrial growth.

"Ex-Servicemen are not only defenders of the nation but also the brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat. Their valor, discipline, and experience will continue to strengthen our society and economy even after their military service," he said.

He encouraged companies to recognize the immense value veterans bring to the workplace, particularly in fields requiring leadership, strategic thinking, and crisis management.

Part of a Nationwide Initiative

This Delhi fair is the fourth in a series of eighteen job fairs scheduled to take place across India in 2025. The nationwide initiative aims to provide structured re-employment opportunities for thousands of retiring and retired servicemen each year.

The program not only benefits veterans but also helps corporates tap into a talent pool that is disciplined, trained in high-pressure environments, and equipped with both technical and administrative expertise.

Distinguished Guests and DGR Leadership

The ceremony was also addressed by:

Dr Niten Chandra , Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar , General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area

Maj Gen SBK Singh , Director General (Resettlement)

Mr Ramesh K, Director General, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), who was the Corporate Guest of Honour

Their collective message emphasized the Government’s holistic approach toward resettlement, welfare, and long-term engagement of ex-servicemen in the nation’s growth story.

Win-Win for Corporates and Veterans

The fair provided a mutual platform:

For Ex-Servicemen: A chance to transition smoothly into civilian employment, with roles matching their diverse skills in leadership, engineering, logistics, and administration.

For Corporates: Access to a pool of disciplined, experienced, and trustworthy professionals who can contribute immediately to organizational efficiency.

Such events highlight the synergy between national defence experience and industrial workforce requirements, fostering inclusive growth.

Looking Ahead

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that the welfare of Ex-Servicemen remains a national priority. Initiatives such as job fairs, skill development programs, and resettlement schemes are part of a broader strategy to ensure that India’s veterans continue to play a constructive role in the nation’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047.