Supreme Court Upholds SAT Decision on Smartworks IPO Challenge
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by Infrastructure Watchdog against Sebi concerning Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited's IPO. Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar confirmed the Securities Appellate Tribunal's decision, noting Sebi's thorough review. The appeal was rejected following SAT's affirmation of Smartworks' documentation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by the non-governmental organization Infrastructure Watchdog against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), regarding the initial public offering of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited.
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar supported the earlier decision of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), Mumbai, which had been challenged in this appeal.
In their order dated August 25, the bench stated they found no reason to interfere with SAT Mumbai's decision from July 16, which had denied the NGO's request for a stay on the Smartworks IPO, confirming Sebi's comprehensive approval of Smartworks' documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic
Mumbai's BEST Bus Services Disrupted Amid Maratha Quota Protests
Activist Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike Shakes Mumbai
Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.