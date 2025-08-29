Tragic Capsizing: The Dangerous Atlantic Route to Europe

A devastating tragedy unfolded as at least 49 people perished and nearly 100 remain unaccounted for after a vessel carrying migrants capsized earlier this week. The incident, which occurred off the coast of Mheijrat, was confirmed by the Mauritanian coast guard on Friday.

The ill-fated boat, originally departing from Gambia, capsized on Tuesday morning. According to Mohammed Abdallah, head of the coast guard, the boat was carrying 160 people, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals. When the migrants spotted lights from Mheijrat, a sudden movement caused the vessel to flip over.

This tragedy is another chapter in the ongoing struggle faced by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa as they risk dangerous journeys to Europe. Mauritania has seen increased migrant passages, prompting stringent control measures in collaboration with the European Union to manage the flow. Despite these efforts, many continue to face perilous conditions, hoping for better opportunities across the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)