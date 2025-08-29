Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Step Up Traffic Enforcement, Fining Thousands

Jharkhand Police enforced strict measures against traffic violators, fining over 1.21 lakh motorcyclists for not wearing helmets in July. They also targeted unlicensed drivers, speed violations, and other offenses. Efforts include road safety campaigns and awareness programs to reduce road fatalities.

Updated: 29-08-2025 21:42 IST
The Jharkhand Police have intensified their crackdown on traffic violators, issuing fines to over 1.21 lakh motorcyclists in July for not wearing helmets. This move is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety across the state.

Alongside helmet violations, authorities took action against 2,499 drivers operating without licenses and penalized 2,515 individuals for speeding. The crackdown also saw 1,776 drivers fined for jumping red lights, with 276 caught for using mobile phones while driving.

In a bid to lower road accident fatalities, the police have introduced road safety campaigns and educational programs in schools and colleges. Offenses like driving in the wrong direction, drunk driving, and overloading are also under scrutiny, as part of this comprehensive safety effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

