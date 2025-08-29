Transforming Policing: BPR&D's Commitment to SMART Reforms

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is playing a pivotal role in advancing police reforms across India, according to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Addressing the Anand Swaroop Gupta Memorial Lecture on the BPR&D's 55th foundation day, he outlined the agency's significant contributions.

Mohan highlighted the BPR&D's evolution into a think tank specializing in complex policing challenges, its leadership in training through CDTIs and CAPTs, and its crucial function in linking policy with practice, particularly in implementing new criminal laws.

The BPR&D's dedication to 'SMART' policing—introduced by Prime Minister Modi in 2014—is integral. This model aims to make the Indian Police more Strict, Sensitive, Modern, Mobile, Alert, Accountable, Reliable, Responsive, and Techno-savvy, all under Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance.

