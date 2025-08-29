Left Menu

Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

A Jhansi court sentenced Raju Adivasi to 25 years in prison for raping a minor girl in 2020. The court imposed a Rs. 25,000 fine. The victim, a 6-year-old, was attacked while out near her home. The judgment underscores legal efforts to address severe crimes against minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic ruling came Friday as a court in Jhansi handed down a 25-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Raju Adivasi, found guilty of raping a minor in the Uttar Pradesh district of Jhansi. In addition to this hefty sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The crime occurred on the morning of August 9, 2020, when the victim, a 6-year-old girl, left her home for defecation. She was lured away by Adivasi, who exploited the opportunity to commit the heinous act in a field nearby.

This case, overseen by District and Sessions Judge Anubhav Trivedi, resulted in a conviction under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act, reflecting the judiciary's ongoing commitment to penalize grave offenses against children.

