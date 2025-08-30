Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Visit to Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the state on a two-day visit just before the planned arrival of the Mauritian Prime Minister to the temple city. Adityanath chaired a crucial review meeting at the Circuit House auditorium, assessing relief measures implemented in the city's flood-affected areas.

The Chief Minister actively supervised the distribution of relief materials to flood victims and ensured timely payments to farmers. He issued firm orders for the completion of the Ring Road Phase-2 by January 2026 and the Kazzakpura flyover by November 2025, underscoring the significance of sticking to these deadlines.

Current reports indicate that 66 major development projects, valued at approximately Rs 15,000 crore, are ongoing in the district. In matters of law and order, Adityanath stressed the importance of making criminals aware of the policing deterrent effect. Addressing concerns about stray cattle and dogs, he instructed that cow shelters be well stocked and urged civic bodies to collaborate on a permanent solution to the stray dog problem.

