Court Grants Round-the-Clock Security to BJP Worker in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case
The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has ordered continuous security for BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir amid threats while pursuing a case against Rahul Gandhi concerning his citizenship. The court's directive includes a Central Armed Police Forces security detail, as the petitioner faces threats in high-profile legal pursuits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:02 IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has mandated 24/7 security for a BJP activist embroiled in a legal battle against Rahul Gandhi, asking for the cancellation of his Indian citizenship.
On Thursday, the bench ordered the Union Home Ministry's secretary to ensure a Personal Security Officer from the Central Armed Police Forces is assigned to the petitioner at all times.
Justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh issued the directive, responding to a writ by Karnataka BJP member S Vignesh Shishir. The court acknowledged that the petitioner's pursuit of cases against influential figures risked his safety.
