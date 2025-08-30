Court Grants Round-the-Clock Security to BJP Worker in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has mandated 24/7 security for a BJP activist embroiled in a legal battle against Rahul Gandhi, asking for the cancellation of his Indian citizenship.

On Thursday, the bench ordered the Union Home Ministry's secretary to ensure a Personal Security Officer from the Central Armed Police Forces is assigned to the petitioner at all times.

Justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh issued the directive, responding to a writ by Karnataka BJP member S Vignesh Shishir. The court acknowledged that the petitioner's pursuit of cases against influential figures risked his safety.