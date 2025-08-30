Left Menu

Court Grants Round-the-Clock Security to BJP Worker in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has ordered continuous security for BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir amid threats while pursuing a case against Rahul Gandhi concerning his citizenship. The court's directive includes a Central Armed Police Forces security detail, as the petitioner faces threats in high-profile legal pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:02 IST
Court Grants Round-the-Clock Security to BJP Worker in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has mandated 24/7 security for a BJP activist embroiled in a legal battle against Rahul Gandhi, asking for the cancellation of his Indian citizenship.

On Thursday, the bench ordered the Union Home Ministry's secretary to ensure a Personal Security Officer from the Central Armed Police Forces is assigned to the petitioner at all times.

Justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh issued the directive, responding to a writ by Karnataka BJP member S Vignesh Shishir. The court acknowledged that the petitioner's pursuit of cases against influential figures risked his safety.

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025