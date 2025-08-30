Left Menu

Court Upholds Protections for Venezuelans in U.S., Defying Trump-Era Rollback

A federal appeals court maintained that Trump's administration may have unlawfully rolled back protections for 600,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. The ruling suspends Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's cancellation of the TPS extension from Biden's era, affecting many Venezuelans while legal challenges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:46 IST
In a consequential decision, a federal appeals court ruled against a Trump administration maneuver to curtail protections for Venezuelans living in the U.S. The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court concluded that the rollback of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was potentially unlawful and inconsistent with statutory expectations.

The case, centering around a decision by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, challenges her authority to reverse a Biden-era extension of TPS for Venezuelans. The judiciary's position temporarily prevents altering TPS for 348,000 individuals, although it leaves a Supreme Court hold in place while litigation unfolds.

The ruling has been celebrated by the National TPS Alliance while the Homeland Security Department critiqued it for delaying justice. The ongoing legal discourse highlights the delicate intersection of immigration policy and political change, as TPS serves to offer a reprieve in times of dire conditions abroad.

