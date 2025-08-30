Tensions Escalate: U.S. Challenges Russia on Peace Intentions at U.N.
The U.S. warned Russia at the U.N. Security Council about its missile and drone strikes in Ukraine, doubting Moscow's intent for peace. The suggestion was made for Russia to engage in meaningful talks to end the war, while emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 02:53 IST
The United States issued a stern warning to Russia at a U.N. Security Council meeting, condemning the missile and drone attacks on Ukraine and questioning Moscow's commitment to peace.
U.S. diplomat John Kelley emphasized that Washington is ready to impose economic sanctions if violence persists, urging Russia to choose constructive dialogue to end hostilities.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko criticized Russia's actions and highlighted the need for secure peace negotiations, while Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador expressed a conditional willingness for a summit.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes
Trump Threatens Sanctions Over Russian Ceasefire Stalemate
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Ceasefire and Urges Halt to Collective Punishment in Gaza
Pope Leo Urges Ceasefire and Aid in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Modi on Ceasefire