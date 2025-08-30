Tensions Escalate: U.S. Challenges Russia on Peace Intentions at U.N.

The United States issued a stern warning to Russia at a U.N. Security Council meeting, condemning the missile and drone attacks on Ukraine and questioning Moscow's commitment to peace.

U.S. diplomat John Kelley emphasized that Washington is ready to impose economic sanctions if violence persists, urging Russia to choose constructive dialogue to end hostilities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko criticized Russia's actions and highlighted the need for secure peace negotiations, while Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador expressed a conditional willingness for a summit.