Tragic Playtime: Child Injured by Loaded Pistol
In Patna's Parsa Bazar, a five-year-old boy was injured by a bullet while playing with his uncle's pistol. The child sustained a jaw injury and was taken to the hospital by his father. Authorities are investigating the incident to recover the weapon.
- Country:
- India
A five-year-old boy was injured in a firearm incident in Patna's Parsa Bazar locality on Saturday, police reported. The child was playing with his uncle's loaded pistol when it accidentally discharged, causing a bullet injury to his jaw.
The child's father immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is now stable, according to authorities. The incident occurred in the Shivnagar area, and police were informed promptly. Upon arrival, they learned that the boy's mother had witnessed the event.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer II, Ranjan Kumar, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to recover the gun. The case is being examined from various perspectives to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three of family crushed to death as truck overturns on house in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district: Police.
Police Capture Notorious Criminal After Dramatic Chase
Tragedy Strikes Kerala Police Camp
Tragic Property Dispute in Bihar: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
Assam Police Intensifies Border Patrol: Over 450 Infiltrators Pushed Back