Tragic Playtime: Child Injured by Loaded Pistol

A five-year-old boy was injured in a firearm incident in Patna's Parsa Bazar locality on Saturday, police reported. The child was playing with his uncle's loaded pistol when it accidentally discharged, causing a bullet injury to his jaw.

The child's father immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is now stable, according to authorities. The incident occurred in the Shivnagar area, and police were informed promptly. Upon arrival, they learned that the boy's mother had witnessed the event.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer II, Ranjan Kumar, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to recover the gun. The case is being examined from various perspectives to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

