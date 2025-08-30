Left Menu

Manhunt Underway in Shocking Sonbhadra Assault Case

A 22-year-old man is on the run after allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported via a women's helpline, and the accused lured the child with candy. Police have filed a case and formed special teams to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:59 IST
A 22-year-old man is evading capture after he was accused of raping a three-year-old girl in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, local police reported on Saturday.

According to Anil Kumar, the Additional Superintendent of Police, the incident was brought to light on Friday evening through a call made to the women's helpline, 1090. The accused allegedly lured the toddler, who was visiting her maternal grandparents, with candy before committing the assault and fleeing the scene.

Superintendent Kumar confirmed that law enforcement officials have registered a case and mobilized special teams to locate and arrest the suspect. Meanwhile, doctors at the district hospital have assessed the young victim, confirming there are no internal injuries and describing her condition as stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

