Spy Games in the Shadows: Iran's Response to Alleged Mossad Collaboration
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested eight individuals accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad, providing coordinates of sensitive sites during recent conflicts. These suspects allegedly received specialized training and were preparing attacks before their capture. The arrests are part of a broader security crackdown amid tensions and U.S. involvement.
In a significant development, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained eight individuals accused of espionage on behalf of Israel's Mossad. The group allegedly supplied critical intelligence about sensitive locations and high-ranking military personnel during a period of heightened conflict, state media reports.
The suspects reportedly underwent specialized training conducted by Mossad through online channels. Iranian authorities apprehended them in the country's northeast, thwarting their alleged plans to execute attacks with seized materials such as launchers and explosives. This development comes amidst ongoing regional tension following Iran's missile responses to Israel's assaults.
Escalating the situation, the United States joined the conflict on June 22, targeting Iranian nuclear sites, culminating in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Iran's intensified security operations resulted in over 21,000 arrests during the tension-filled period, with critics citing human rights concerns over Iran's alleged use of espionage charges for political repression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
