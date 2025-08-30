Left Menu

Maharashtra Engages in Talks Over Maratha Quota Agitation

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil announced that a government delegation is negotiating with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan. Jarange demands a 10% reservation for Marathas as Other Backward Classes. Concerns about protest conditions are also being addressed.

Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:40 IST
The Maharashtra government, led by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, is moving to address concerns surrounding the Maratha quota agitation. A delegation has been dispatched to negotiate with activist Manoj Jarange, currently on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

During a recent cabinet sub-committee meeting, issues raised by Jarange were deliberated upon, affirming the government's commitment to a positive resolution. Jarange's main demand is a 10% quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, aspiring to have Marathas recognized as Kunbis.

The delegation, led by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde, aims to scrutinize the records concerning the Maratha community's claim. Additionally, concerns about inadequate water and sanitation facilities, affecting protesters at the venue, are being actively addressed by the state administration.

