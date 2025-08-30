Left Menu

Delhi Government Revamps District Boundaries for Improved Governance

The Delhi government plans to align the boundaries of its 11 districts with the MCD zones for better governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this strategy to ensure clear jurisdiction and improve public welfare initiatives. The setup includes creating Mini Secretariats and District Development Committees to enhance administrative efficiency.

In a significant step towards enhancing governance, the Delhi government has announced plans to redefine the boundaries of its 11 districts to align them with the zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The move is expected to clarify jurisdictional roles for officials and expedite development initiatives.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the new alignment is designed to remove boundary-related issues among officers, aiding the smooth execution of public welfare strategies. The initiative underscores a robust framework for establishing Mini Secretariats and District Development Committees to propel decentralised decision-making.

Highlighting the role of the district magistrate offices, Gupta emphasized the allocation of staff and financial resources to bolster their functions. The government aims to create a two-tier structure to deliver responsive and responsible administration, involving local elected representatives and district officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

