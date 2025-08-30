NIA Chargesheets Maoist Operatives in Soldier's Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally accused five members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) of participating in the murder of an Indian Army soldier, Motiram Achala, in 2023 in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, according to official sources on Saturday.

The accused—Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel, Anduram Salam, and Sonu Hemla—were named in a supplementary chargesheet submitted on Friday to a special NIA court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

NIA's investigation exposed that several of the accused served as overground workers for the CPI (Maoist), while Hemla held an armed position within the outfit. Their involvement was part of a conspiracy to instill fear among locals.

