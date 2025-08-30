Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Maoist Operatives in Soldier's Murder

The NIA has filed charges against five members of the banned CPI (Maoist) for their alleged roles in the murder of Indian Army soldier Motiram Achala in Chhattisgarh. The charges were brought before a special NIA court in Jagdalpur, shedding light on a conspiracy aimed at terrorizing locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:28 IST
NIA Chargesheets Maoist Operatives in Soldier's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally accused five members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) of participating in the murder of an Indian Army soldier, Motiram Achala, in 2023 in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, according to official sources on Saturday.

The accused—Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel, Anduram Salam, and Sonu Hemla—were named in a supplementary chargesheet submitted on Friday to a special NIA court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

NIA's investigation exposed that several of the accused served as overground workers for the CPI (Maoist), while Hemla held an armed position within the outfit. Their involvement was part of a conspiracy to instill fear among locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

Tragedy on the River: Bandit Attacks Lead to Deadly Boat Incident in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
3
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
4
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025