Karnataka Governor Lauds Police Force's Valor and Innovation

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot commended the state's police force for its valor and discipline at the President's Medal Investiture Ceremony 2025 in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the police to safeguard weaker societal sections and improve conviction rates in cases involving Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The awards ceremony recognized exemplary police service in maintaining peace and security. Gehlot stressed the integration of technology to combat modern crimes such as cyber offenses. He praised the consistent trust the Karnataka Police has garnered from the public, attributing it to their discipline and sacrifice.

Siddaramaiah also addressed the need for DCRE police stations to show progress in aiding vulnerable groups, advocating for preventive measures against crimes. He emphasized that police accountability and sensitivity are crucial for delivering justice to all citizens. Other dignitaries present included Home Minister G Parameshwara and Director General of Police M A Salim.

(With inputs from agencies.)