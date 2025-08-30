Assam's Strident Stance: Eviction and the Quest Against Illegal Infiltration
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has confirmed the central government's support for the state's aggressive eviction drive and anti-infiltration measures. The drive aims to clear encroachments, liberating approximately 160 sq km of land, and addresses post-1971 immigrants and recent illegal entries from Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the central government fully backs the state's ongoing eviction initiatives. This support was reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing a nationwide commitment to eliminating illegal infiltrators.
The eviction efforts have cleared over 160 sq km of land, affecting primarily the Bengali-speaking Muslims who claim ancestral ties to the area. The government's strategy targets unauthorized occupancies in various public domains including forest lands and grazing reserves.
Sarma highlighted his administration's dual approach against infiltration, acting against those who entered post-1971 and resisting fresh illegal entries from Bangladesh. Utilizing the Immigrant Expulsion Act, Assam is poised to continue its stringent 'push back' policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
