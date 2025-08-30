China's role in sustaining multilateralism was emphasized by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during talks with President Xi Jinping at a security forum. Guterres, meeting Xi in Tianjin, reinforced China's position as a crucial UN ally in an era marked by global uncertainty and changing political dynamics.

Amid criticism of evolving policy forms that sometimes resemble theatrics rather than substantial diplomatic endeavors, Guterres lauded China's support as vital for preserving multilateral structures. He acknowledged the People's Republic of China as a 'fundamental pillar' and expressed gratitude for its steady commitment to stability.

President Xi reiterated China's intention to enhance cooperation with the United Nations, highlighting its commitment to fostering global peace, development, and prosperity. Xi's assurances underscore China's strategic stance as a steadfast partner in international affairs, promising to shoulder collective responsibilities in the global arena.

