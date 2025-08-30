Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion

In a move to ensure parliamentary inclusivity, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced efforts to include diverse political representation in a committee set to scrutinize three controversial bills. These bills propose the removal of top officials arrested for 30 days, a measure igniting fierce opposition claims of unconstitutionality.

Despite several opposition parties expressing disinterest in joining, Birla is engaging in dialogues with all political factions to ensure the committee's formation. This panel, integral to reviewing legislative impacts, will encompass representation from both houses of Parliament as per tradition, with the aim to rise above political biases.

The legislation in question, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, faces intense scrutiny as parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party refuse participation, citing potential targeting of their leaders. Amidst this backdrop, the Speaker aims to uphold democratic parliamentary procedures and decorum.