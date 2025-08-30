Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

A CRPF inspector was discovered dead in puzzling conditions at Kanpur Central railway station, sparking an investigation. The incident involves 38-year-old Nirmal Upadhyay from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, who served with the 183 Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

His body was found after he left his wife's residence in Saket Nagar amid a domestic dispute. Officials were alerted by a parking contractor who noticed the deceased in the front passenger seat, prompting immediate GRP intervention.

Forensic experts recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle. Authorities announced a panel of doctors would conduct a videographed autopsy to uncover the cause of death, with ongoing investigations taking into account Upadhyay's health issues and leave of absence.

