Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

Nirmal Upadhyay, a CRPF inspector, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car at Kanpur Central railway station. Upadhyay, who faced personal and health challenges, was discovered following a domestic dispute. The investigation is ongoing, with officials awaiting the autopsy report's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:18 IST
  • India

A CRPF inspector was discovered dead in puzzling conditions at Kanpur Central railway station, sparking an investigation. The incident involves 38-year-old Nirmal Upadhyay from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, who served with the 183 Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

His body was found after he left his wife's residence in Saket Nagar amid a domestic dispute. Officials were alerted by a parking contractor who noticed the deceased in the front passenger seat, prompting immediate GRP intervention.

Forensic experts recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle. Authorities announced a panel of doctors would conduct a videographed autopsy to uncover the cause of death, with ongoing investigations taking into account Upadhyay's health issues and leave of absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

