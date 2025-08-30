Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions
Nirmal Upadhyay, a CRPF inspector, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car at Kanpur Central railway station. Upadhyay, who faced personal and health challenges, was discovered following a domestic dispute. The investigation is ongoing, with officials awaiting the autopsy report's findings.
- Country:
- India
A CRPF inspector was discovered dead in puzzling conditions at Kanpur Central railway station, sparking an investigation. The incident involves 38-year-old Nirmal Upadhyay from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, who served with the 183 Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.
His body was found after he left his wife's residence in Saket Nagar amid a domestic dispute. Officials were alerted by a parking contractor who noticed the deceased in the front passenger seat, prompting immediate GRP intervention.
Forensic experts recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle. Authorities announced a panel of doctors would conduct a videographed autopsy to uncover the cause of death, with ongoing investigations taking into account Upadhyay's health issues and leave of absence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds in Jharkhand: Man Murders Family Amid Domestic Dispute
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest
Tragic Outcome of Domestic Dispute: A Family's Strain Turns Fatal
East Delhi Tragedy: Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly
Tragedy Strikes in Aryanad: Panchayat Member's Mysterious Death