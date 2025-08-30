Controversial Elephant Exchange Sparks Investigation in Uttarakhand

The controversy surrounding a former chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand escalated, as allegations surfaced of his involvement in the unauthorized exchange of elephant calves. Officials claim Parag Madhukar Dhakate, former CWW, bypassed necessary approval from the central government in this critical transaction.

The inquiry into this purported unlawful action saw a report submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who referred it for further examination. The deal involved transferring four elephant calves from Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Radha Krishna Temple in Gujarat.

Despite seeking permission, Dhakate authorized the exchange without waiting for a response, which was later denied. The incident has drawn criticism for potentially violating the Wildlife Protection Act, with questions over the urgency that circumvented established protocols.