Telangana to Boost Backward Class Representation with New Legislative Bill

Telangana's government plans to introduce a bill ensuring 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls. This move amends a 2018 law limiting total reservations to 50%. The bill also addresses representation based on the 2001 census for SCs and STs and nominates notable individuals to the legislative council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:19 IST
In a significant move, the Telangana government announced on Saturday its decision to table a bill seeking 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections. This new legislative initiative intends to amend a law passed in 2018 that capped total reservations at 50% for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs).

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar described the 2018 Panchayat Raj bill as restrictive, during a briefing following the state cabinet meeting. The new proposal will ensure a population-based reservation for SCs and STs according to the 2001 census, while also benefiting BCs with a 42% quota.

Additionally, the cabinet resolved to nominate former academic M Kodandaram and ex-cricketer Mohd Azharuddin to the legislative council via the Governor's quota. Discussions also took place regarding the creation of a welfare board for 'gaushalas' to improve livestock conditions in the state.

