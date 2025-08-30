Telangana to Boost Backward Class Representation with New Legislative Bill
Telangana's government plans to introduce a bill ensuring 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls. This move amends a 2018 law limiting total reservations to 50%. The bill also addresses representation based on the 2001 census for SCs and STs and nominates notable individuals to the legislative council.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Telangana government announced on Saturday its decision to table a bill seeking 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections. This new legislative initiative intends to amend a law passed in 2018 that capped total reservations at 50% for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs).
Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar described the 2018 Panchayat Raj bill as restrictive, during a briefing following the state cabinet meeting. The new proposal will ensure a population-based reservation for SCs and STs according to the 2001 census, while also benefiting BCs with a 42% quota.
Additionally, the cabinet resolved to nominate former academic M Kodandaram and ex-cricketer Mohd Azharuddin to the legislative council via the Governor's quota. Discussions also took place regarding the creation of a welfare board for 'gaushalas' to improve livestock conditions in the state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- reservation
- Backward Classes
- local body polls
- bill
- 2018 law
- SCs
- STs
- quota
- welfare board
ALSO READ
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion
Controversial Bills Stir Parliament: Speaker Vows Inclusive Committee
IOC's Multi-Billion Investment Plan: Powering India's Energy Future
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale
Trump Revives Pocket Rescission: A Budget Maneuver to Halt $4.9 Billion Foreign Aid