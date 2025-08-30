Mahanadi River Dispute: States on Path to Amicable Resolution

The longstanding water dispute over the Mahanadi river between Chhattisgarh and Odisha may soon see a resolution, as the states' chief secretaries met on Saturday to discuss solutions.

The river, which travels from Chhattisgarh to the Bay of Bengal via Odisha, has historically been a contentious issue. The meeting focused on dialogue and cooperation, marking a significant step toward resolving this complex issue.

Both states expressed their commitment to weekly technical committee meetings starting in September 2025 to address key issues and improve cooperation. If progress continues, chief ministers may convene by December to chart the future course, highlighting the potential for this initiative to serve as a national model for dispute resolution.

