Mahanadi River Dispute: States on Path to Amicable Resolution
The chief secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Odisha met to discuss the Mahanadi river water dispute, emphasizing a cooperative approach. They plan weekly meetings from 2025 for technical committees to address the issues and explore better coordination strategies, with potential chief minister talks by year-end for future action.
- Country:
- India
The longstanding water dispute over the Mahanadi river between Chhattisgarh and Odisha may soon see a resolution, as the states' chief secretaries met on Saturday to discuss solutions.
The river, which travels from Chhattisgarh to the Bay of Bengal via Odisha, has historically been a contentious issue. The meeting focused on dialogue and cooperation, marking a significant step toward resolving this complex issue.
Both states expressed their commitment to weekly technical committee meetings starting in September 2025 to address key issues and improve cooperation. If progress continues, chief ministers may convene by December to chart the future course, highlighting the potential for this initiative to serve as a national model for dispute resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota: Government Engages in Dialogue
Strategic Dialogues: Putin's December India Visit
We have decided that mutual cooperation in field of defence industry and innovation will be further strengthened: PM Modi.
India, Singapore Hold First JCC Meeting to Boost Legal & Dispute Cooperation
India, Japan Sign Climate Cooperation Pact on Carbon Credit Mechanism