Left Menu

Mahanadi River Dispute: States on Path to Amicable Resolution

The chief secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Odisha met to discuss the Mahanadi river water dispute, emphasizing a cooperative approach. They plan weekly meetings from 2025 for technical committees to address the issues and explore better coordination strategies, with potential chief minister talks by year-end for future action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:31 IST
Mahanadi River Dispute: States on Path to Amicable Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The longstanding water dispute over the Mahanadi river between Chhattisgarh and Odisha may soon see a resolution, as the states' chief secretaries met on Saturday to discuss solutions.

The river, which travels from Chhattisgarh to the Bay of Bengal via Odisha, has historically been a contentious issue. The meeting focused on dialogue and cooperation, marking a significant step toward resolving this complex issue.

Both states expressed their commitment to weekly technical committee meetings starting in September 2025 to address key issues and improve cooperation. If progress continues, chief ministers may convene by December to chart the future course, highlighting the potential for this initiative to serve as a national model for dispute resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

 India
2
Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

 India
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

 India
4
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025