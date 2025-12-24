Left Menu

Davos 2026: A Forum for Dialogue in a Fragmented World

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, scheduled for January 2026, will gather global leaders to discuss themes like growth, innovation, and climate. Andre Hoffmann emphasizes the event's importance for dialogue in a divided world. US President Trump is anticipated to attend, underscoring US involvement in global issues.

Davos 2026: A Forum for Dialogue in a Fragmented World
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, slated for January 19-24, 2026, is set to bring together more than 3,000 leaders, including nearly 60 heads of state. The event highlights its theme, 'A spirit of dialogue,' particularly significant in today's fragmented global landscape.

Andre Hoffmann, the forum's Interim Co-Chair, stated that key discussions would focus on growth, geopolitics, innovation, and climate. He emphasizes public-private cooperation in tackling interconnected global challenges. The anticipated presence of US President Donald Trump aligns with the forum's continued support for US leadership in addressing worldwide issues.

In addition to discussing the role of AI and its governance, the event will address urgent climate priorities. As Davos aims to foster honest dialogues, Hoffmann remarks on the forum's goal to focus on pragmatic pathways for sustainable prosperity without harming the planet. This upcoming meeting marks the first without the leadership of forum founder Professor Klaus Schwab.

