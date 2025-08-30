Left Menu

Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

In Rohini, Delhi, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law following a dispute over gifts exchanged at his son's birthday. The police found the bodies after receiving a call from the victim's brother. The suspect, Yogesh Sehgal, allegedly committed the crime and fled with the children.

Updated: 30-08-2025 19:37 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Delhi's Rohini witnessed a chilling double murder rooted in domestic discord. A man has been detained for the alleged murders of his wife and mother-in-law due to a dispute over gifts exchanged during a child's birthday celebration, police sources reveal.

The grim discovery unfolded after a distress call led authorities to the residence where the lifeless bodies of Kusum Sinha, 63, and Priya Sehgal, 34, were found. Megh Sinha, the victim's brother, alerted KNK Marg Police Station after unsuccessful attempts to reach his mother.

Upon arrival, officers arrested Priya's husband, Yogesh Sehgal, found with incriminating evidence including blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors. Investigations suggest a simmering family conflict escalated to violence, leaving a community in shock as forensic examinations continue.

