Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange continues his protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding Marathas be recognized as Kunbis for OBC reservations. Police have extended the protest's permission as Jarange gathers thousands of supporters, impacting traffic around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
The Mumbai police on Saturday evening extended the permission for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's protest at Azad Maidan for another day, an official confirmed. This marks the second extension in as many days as the agitation continues to garner significant attention and support.
Officials stated that the decision came after an application was received earlier in the day to prolong the demonstration at the iconic venue. Permission was duly granted, allowing Jarange and thousands of his supporters to occupy Azad Maidan for an additional day, despite the chaotic impact on nearby road traffic, especially around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Jarange is advocating for all Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, thereby falling under the OBC category and becoming eligible for reserved seats in government jobs and educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
