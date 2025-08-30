Speaker Om Birla Urges States to Form SC/ST Welfare Committees for Inclusive Growth

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla has called for stronger coordination between the Central and State governments to ensure that welfare schemes reach the most vulnerable citizens, particularly those from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He was delivering the Valedictory Address at the National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees of Parliament and State Legislatures on the Welfare of SCs and STs, which concluded in Bhubaneswar today.

Call for State-Level SC/ST Committees

Shri Birla underlined the urgent need for every State Assembly to constitute dedicated Committees on the Welfare of SCs and STs. While Parliament already has such committees in place, the absence of institutional mechanisms in many states has weakened grassroots-level monitoring of welfare initiatives.

He stressed that these committees would:

Facilitate regular reviews of schemes and budgetary provisions .

Address grievances of SC/ST communities in a time-bound manner .

Strengthen accountability of governments to citizens.

“Committees must act as a bridge between policy and people, ensuring that welfare schemes do not remain on paper but touch the lives of those who need them most,” Shri Birla remarked.

Role of Committees in Empowering SC/ST Communities

The Speaker highlighted that India has undertaken wide-ranging reforms to safeguard the rights of SCs and STs, in line with present-day aspirations. He pointed out that Committees:

Examine budgetary allocations in detail ,

Evaluate the implementation of welfare schemes ,

Recommend improvements for greater efficiency and inclusivity.

Their recommendations, he said, are not criticisms but constructive guidance for course correction. Often, they lead governments to redesign schemes, tailor benefits, and ensure resources are better aligned with the real needs of disadvantaged groups.

Towards an Inclusive Roadmap for 2047

Shri Birla urged that the roadmap for SC/ST empowerment must address all aspects of development — social, educational, economic, and political. He emphasized that by 2047, when India marks 100 years of Independence, the nation must achieve Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s vision of an equitable and inclusive society.

He called education and technology the most effective drivers of empowerment, urging governments and legislatures to ensure these tools reach SC/ST youth, helping them to become truly Atmanirbhar.

The Bhubaneswar Agenda 2025

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the conference, Shri Birla said that the “Bhubaneswar Agenda 2025” would serve as a framework for guiding Parliament and State Legislatures in the years ahead.

With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the vision of Dr. Ambedkar, he said, India will confidently march towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where every SC and ST citizen enjoys dignity, equality, and justice.

Distinguished Dignitaries and Deliberations

The valedictory session was also addressed by:

Governor of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Smt. Pravati Parida

Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly, Smt. Surama Padhy

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh

Earlier, Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Odisha’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, and Electronics & IT, delivered the Welcome Address. Shri Bhaskar Madhei, Chairperson of Odisha Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs, delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Strengthening Oversight and Accountability

Over two days, participants engaged in intensive discussions on:

How to ensure welfare benefits reach SC/ST communities effectively,

Improving oversight mechanisms at the State level,

Strengthening constitutional provisions through robust institutional monitoring.

Delegates agreed that empowering these communities requires not just schemes, but accountability and regular scrutiny to ensure delivery on the ground.